OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 2,373 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:MAA opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

