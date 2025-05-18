Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

