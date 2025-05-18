OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.54.

PFG stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

