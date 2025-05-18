Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.