Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
