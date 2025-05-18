Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $10.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARDX

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 381,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,396,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,795.62. This trade represents a 18.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $777,555. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Trading Up 14.8%

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.06.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.