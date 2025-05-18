Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 107,608 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $6,500,599.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,003.83. This represents a 93.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,210,593.04.
- On Monday, April 28th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52.
- On Wednesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $2,133,710.91.
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28.
- On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51.
- On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.8%
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
