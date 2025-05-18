JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $252.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.31. STERIS has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

