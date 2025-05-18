Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $1,791,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,668,753.92. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28.

On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total value of $1,607,006.12.

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $220.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average is $247.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 236.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

