Insider Selling: Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.49), for a total value of A$1,538,000.00 ($985,897.44).
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 22.78.
About Liontown Resources
