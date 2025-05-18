Ying Du Sells 46,389 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,303,067.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,851 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,014.59. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.95.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $208,449.12.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,172,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,917,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

