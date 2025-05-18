Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

NYSE:FL opened at $23.84 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 250.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

