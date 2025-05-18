Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $98.90 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.