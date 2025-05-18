Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Director Sells $1,192,000.00 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,788.64. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Raj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $27,910.48.

On Friday, March 14th, Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRM. UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

