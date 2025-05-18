Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CEO Sells $1,449,057.00 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,684,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 826,530 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,522.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 792,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

