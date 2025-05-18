Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

ERO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,931,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 715,999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,607,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

