American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

