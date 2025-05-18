Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3%

PAG opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

