Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after purchasing an additional 228,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,751,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,757,000 after purchasing an additional 190,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.