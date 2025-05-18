Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,105 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $603,790. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $54.38 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

