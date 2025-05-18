Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $113.65 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

