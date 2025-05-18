20,064 Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life360 Stock Up 2.9%
LIF opened at $60.26 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 669.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on LIF. UBS Group raised their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360
Insider Transactions at Life360
In other news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,005.60. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.