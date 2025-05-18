20,064 Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life360 alerts:

Life360 Stock Up 2.9%

LIF opened at $60.26 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 669.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIF. UBS Group raised their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,005.60. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.