Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,564,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 771,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 508,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

