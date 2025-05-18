Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 824,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $401.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.37 and a 200 day moving average of $388.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

