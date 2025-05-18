AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after purchasing an additional 493,219 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AAON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total transaction of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This trade represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.