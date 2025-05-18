General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GD opened at $280.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

