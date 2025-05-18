Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $260,000 in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,737,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,749.76. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 476,527 shares of company stock worth $2,003,350. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

