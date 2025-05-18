Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $273.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $273.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

