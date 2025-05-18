Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,300 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.