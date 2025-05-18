CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

