Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAC by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 357,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $37.80 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.