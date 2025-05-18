Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

