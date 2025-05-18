Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 359,732 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.