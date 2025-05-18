Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

Shares of PLD opened at $110.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

