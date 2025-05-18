Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 15,356 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after buying an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

