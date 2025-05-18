Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.57 and last traded at $193.01. 2,641,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,873,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.