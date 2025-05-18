Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $517.10 and last traded at $518.93. 15,550,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,738,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.25.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average is $500.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

