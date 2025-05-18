Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $517.10 and last traded at $518.93. 15,550,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,738,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.25.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average is $500.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
