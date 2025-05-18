Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. 1,147,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,224,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
