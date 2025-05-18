Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.41. 11,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 313,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Get Bally's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $534.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.