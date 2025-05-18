Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.95. 1,357,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,202,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

