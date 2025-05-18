Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 447,447 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,322,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.