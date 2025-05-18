Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

