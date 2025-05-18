Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $283.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.37.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $310.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

