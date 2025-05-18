Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,950,452.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,728.86. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $263.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 476.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 120,558 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.