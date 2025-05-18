Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WN stock opened at C$263.79 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$186.22 and a 52-week high of C$273.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$249.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$234.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$282.42.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Stories

