Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.
George Weston Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of WN stock opened at C$263.79 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$186.22 and a 52-week high of C$273.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$249.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$234.18.
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
