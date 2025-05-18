Scott B. Salmirs Sells 37,065 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ABM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
