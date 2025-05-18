Marianne Lake Sells 12,274 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 12,274 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total value of $3,278,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,933,940.32. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

