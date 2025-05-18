Marianne Lake Sells 12,274 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 12,274 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total value of $3,278,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,933,940.32. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
