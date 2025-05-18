David M. Maura Sells 66,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $4,324,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,417,966.71. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SPB opened at $65.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

