Michael Waterman Sells 223,330 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,796,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.46.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
