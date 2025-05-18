CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
CVU opened at $3.25 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
