FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.31 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,302.70. This trade represents a 339.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,572 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

